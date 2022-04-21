The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ARSON, BURGLARY
A California man pleaded not guilty to arson, burglary and other charges related to being found by law enforcement near a burning car off Highway 11 near Bow.
State Patrol responded April 11 to a report of a burning vehicle, and encountered Roberto Vidal Garza Jr., 29, near the scene. According to documents, he was acting erratically, burning pieces of paper and throwing them around.
Garza said he was burning things in order to flag people down after a car crash, which had occurred nearby on Highway 11. Police believe the car struck an embankment and was no longer drivable.
The car had decals for Pioneer Human Services. According to employees of the organization, the car had been stolen from the organization’s facility on April 10.
Keys and a gas card belonging to Pioneer Human Services were also found on Garza, as was drug paraphernalia, documents state.
Police also believe Garza stole a bottle of vodka from Walgreens in Burlington on Oct. 19. Security video provided by the store appears to show him taking the bottle and leaving without paying, according to court documents.
He is facing charges of second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, second-degree identity theft, driving under the influence, hit and run property damage, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and driving while his license was suspended.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $15,000 bail.
ASSAULT
A Mount Vernon woman pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
Courtney David Littlemore, 32, admitted punching and choking a man while he was holding a 5-month-old child.
She received no jail time, but is subject to 12 months of probation.
Littlemore had originally been charged with second-degree assault, but her charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement.
