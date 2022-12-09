The following are criminal cases heard in Skagit County Superior Court:
COOK ROAD SHOOTING
Three women pleaded guilty to charges related to an April shooting and drug trafficking incident on Cook Road.
Angeleana Ryan Allen, Justine Ann Cryderman and Victoria Marie Garza accepted plea deals to avoid trials.
Allen pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, Cryderman pleaded guilty to one controlled substance charge, and Garza pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Allen and Cryderman were each sentenced to five years, nine months in prison, while Garza was sentenced to 10 years.
DRUG TRAFFICKING
A 43-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to three controlled substance charges related to drug trafficking activity.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Andrew Alan Kent on Nov. 23.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Kent admitted to selling fentanyl powder and methamphetamine.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $150,000 bail.
DRUG TRAFFICKING
A 36-year-old Oak Harbor man pleaded not guilty to four charges related to drug trafficking and the theft of a motor vehicle.
Nicholas James Swisher faces charges including a controlled substance charge for methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree criminal impersonation and theft of a motor vehicle.
Mount Vernon police arrested Swisher on Nov. 21 after being dispatched to a report of an attempted vehicle theft, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Police located Swisher and arrested him.
Swisher was in possession of baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and pills of suspected fentanyl, according to the affidavit.
After identifying Swisher, dispatch advised officers that Swisher held a warrant for his arrest for first-degree burglary in Multnomah County, Oregon, according to the affidavit.
Swisher is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $150,000 bail.
