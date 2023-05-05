The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ATTEMPTED MURDER
Three men pleaded not guilty to charges related to a March 13 shooting in Mount Vernon that left two people injured.
Adrian Ray Moon, 18, of Burlington, Erik Martinez Santiago, 18, of Mount Vernon and Angel Eduardo Perez, 18, of Burlington are each facing six charges of first-degree attempted murder.
They are each being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $1 million bail.
Police believe the three men walked up a vehicle with two men and two women inside in the 2100 block of Urban Avenue about 9:50 p.m. March 13, attempted to open the driver’s door, then began shooting into the vehicle.
More than 20 shell casings were found at the scene, according to court documents.
Two of the four people in the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old Mount Vernon woman and a 26-year-old Skagit County man were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of their injuries.
The man, who was struck in the torso, is not expected to walk again, court records state.
RAPE OF A CHILD
A Sedro-Woolley man pleaded not guilty to four charges of second-degree rape of a child, four charges of third-degree rape of a child, and one charge of theft of a firearm.
According to court documents, the alleged victim came forward on April 10, saying Riley Michael Simmons, 26, had been controlling and manipulating her. She told police a sexual relationship between the two began in 2021, when she was 13.
On April 20, police responded to a call from Simmons' mother, who said she was concerned he may have stolen her handgun.
Simmons was pulled over for expired registration on April 24, and was arrested on a warrant.
He is being held on $100,000 bail.
CHILD MOLESTATION
Erik Timblin, 42, pleaded not guilty to three counts of child molestation, after police believe he repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl who was known to him.
On March 30, the child's mother called police to report she believed her child had been assaulted.
On April 4, the child was interviewed and substantiated details of the assault.
