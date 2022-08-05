The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT, ROBBERY
The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT, ROBBERY
A 29-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree robbery.
Following an investigation, detectives from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Xavier A. Gonzalez-Navarro on July 26 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on July 25, a person known to Gonzalez-Navarro reported being struck multiple times with a tire iron on the head, back and arms by Gonzalez-Navarro and a friend of Gonzalez-Navarro.
The two then allegedly pointed a gun at the victim's face and stole his phone, wallet and other items before the victim said he “took off running.”
Through an investigation, detectives identified Gonzalez-Navarro and his friend.
Gonzalez-Navarro is being held on $100,000 bail.
ASSAULT
A 34-year-old Bellingham man pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Sean Patrick Burns on July 27 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, law enforcement responded July 27 to a report of a man chasing another man with a knife.
The victim reported that he had been walking on Chuckanut Drive when a man began yelling at him and pulled out a knife.
The man then chased the victim while yelling that the victim was in his territory, while a woman with the man encouraged him to get the victim.
Through an investigation, deputies identified the man as Burns and arrested him without incident.
A decision regarding Burns’ bail has been delayed.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.