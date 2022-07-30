The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
RAPE OF A CHILD
A Concrete man pleaded not guilty to first-degree child molestation, first-degree incest, and four counts of first-degree rape of a child.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Frank Jared Andrews, 38, on a warrant July 21, booking him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, investigation into Andrews started in May 2021 after Child Protective Services received a report from a school counselor regarding a child known to Andrews.
Following an investigation that detailed years of alleged abuse, the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against Andrews.
Andrews' bail has been set at $300,000.
SHOOTING
A Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Mount Vernon police arrested Adrian Alexander Nunez, 22, July 20 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Mount Vernon officers identified Nunez as one of the suspects involved in a gang-related incident July 19 where a person in a vehicle fired a gun at another vehicle on LaVenture Road and Division Street.
Officers identified Nunez as the owner of the vehicle from which the shots were fired and as a member of a gang in Mount Vernon.
Officers served a search warrant at Nunez’s address and took him into custody July 20.
Nunez’s bail has been set at $250,000.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
