Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Friday in Skagit County Superior Court:
RAPE
A 60-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty to two charges related to the sexual abuse of minors that date back to 2010.
George Albert Nelson Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree rape of a child and one count of second-degree rape of a child in relation to incidents involving two girls.
Nelson was first charged in June 2017 with three counts of second-degree child rape in relation to one of the victims.
He was charged in July 2020 with four counts of first-degree child rape in relation to a second victim.
In October 2016, Nelson was the victim of attempted murder when he was shot three times in the torso by a man who reportedly committed the act in defense of the first victim after she reported to him that she had been sexually assaulted by Nelson.
That man is serving a sentence of about eight years after pleading guilty in July 2018 to second-degree attempted murder.
Nelson, who was taken into custody after his Friday plea, is set to be sentenced Oct 21.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a man previously convicted of a Skagit County murder who is alleged to have again violated his conditions of release.
Travis Lee Cargile, 47, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleaded guilty in 1994 to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Floyd Robert England.
Following an early release in 2018 — and a subsequent 2019 jail sentence — Cargile has allegedly failed to comply with the conditions of his release, including checking in with his community custody officers.
After several weeks of missed check-ins earlier this year, Cargile was arrested in June for violating the terms of his parole.
For those violations, Cargile was sentenced to serve several days in jail, followed by required electronic home monitoring. That sentence was completed on July 21, according to court documents.
However, he has since allegedly failed to comply with the conditions of his release, said Skagit County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula.
On Dec. 23, 1994, Cargile pleaded guilty to killing England during a robbery for cash on Nov. 22 of that year. Cargile was 21 years old at the time.
England was 59 years old. His body was found along a road near South Skagit Highway across the Skagit River from Hamilton, according to court records.
Should he be released from custody, Cargile is required to appear in person in Skagit County Superior Court.
ROBBERY
A 41-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was charged with first-degree robbery after he allegedly robbed a person at a Sedro-Woolley laundromat earlier this week.
Abel Dean Cabello was allegedly armed with a knife when he asked a customer at the laundromat for money Sept. 6, according to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.
The man was allegedly able to get $2 in change from the victim, but was quickly apprehended, police said. Three knives were found on him at the time of his arrest, police said.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $75,000 bail.
