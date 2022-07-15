The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
Child rape
A Skagit County man pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of first-degree rape of a child.
An officer from the Anacortes Police Department arrested David Benjamin McKiernan on July 1 following an investigation into allegations made against him.
On June 13, an officer from the Anacortes Police Department was alerted to a sex offense that had occurred at the Anacortes Family Center about nine months ago involving McKiernan.
Following an investigation involving witness testimony and forensic child interviews, Anacortes police arrested McKiernan in Anacortes on July 1 without incident and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29. He has been released on bail of $50,000.
Assault
A Marysville man pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of assault second-degree choking.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Bradley Gardner Peltier on July 5 following an investigation.
On that day, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Swinomish Police Department responded to a domestic call in La Conner.
According to documents, a person known to Peltier told deputies that Peltier grabbed them by the throat, threw them to the ground and struck them in the face.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Peltier at the scene without incident and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29. Bail was set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.