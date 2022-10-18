The following are criminal cases heard recently in Skagit County Superior Court:
COMPETENCY
Proceedings have paused in the case of a man charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing to death 52-year-old Michael Klingele with a sword on July 28 in Concrete.
A mental health competency evaluation for 26-year-old Brandon Lee Jernigan found him incompetent to stand trial.
According to court documents detailing Jernigan’s evaluation, due to symptoms of mental illness Jernigan lacks the capacity to have a rational understanding of the legal proceedings against him or assist his lawyers in his defense.
According to documents, the forensic evaluator responsible for conducting Jernigan’s evaluation recommended Jernigan be transferred to a facility in an attempt to have his competency restored.
On Oct. 6, an order was signed in Skagit Superior Court to place Jernigan in 90 days of inpatient competency restoration treatment. At the end of Jernigan’s treatment, another evaluation of his competency will be conducted.
As Jernigan refuses psychiatric treatment, a hearing scheduled for Oct. 25 will determine whether the court will order the treatment facility to involuntarily administer medication to Jernigan.
STABBING
A jury found a man accused of stabbing his wife in 2015 guilty of lesser charges.
Prosecutors charged Simon Gerardo Cruz-Amado with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and felony violation of a no-contact order in relation to the 2015 stabbing.
Cruz-Amado’s trial, which ran Oct. 3 through Oct. 7 in Skagit County Superior Court, resulted in guilty verdicts on second-degree assault, residential burglary and felony violation of a no-contact order.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
