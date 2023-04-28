The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
MURDER
Oscar Rosales and Christy Llee Jones each pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Nathan Lee Williams of La Conner.
Rosales, 29, and Jones, 38, are each being held on $1 million bail.
About 1 p.m. on April 1, Anacortes Fire Department personnel were dispatched to Highway 20 and Boat Launch Road near the Twin Bridges for a welfare check on an unconscious man, later determined to be Williams, lying on his side in the grass.
After determining the man was dead, Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene.
According to court records, Williams had visible defensive wounds, including a deep cut on his left forearm, and superficial stab wounds on his back, neck, shoulder and hand.
An autopsy performed on Williams showed the cause of death to be two penetrating stab wounds to his chest that caused him to bleed out within minutes.
ASSAULT, ROBBERY
A Marysville man is facing a number of assault, robbery and other charges connected to a robbery.
Eric Tyrone Jones, 50, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.
Police responded to a call at a convenience store in Sedro-Woolley on Jan. 21, where a man reported Jones had attacked him, and had been selling drugs.
Then, on Jan. 26, police responded to a report of a robbery on Alderwood Lane. The caller said the suspects fled, and officers saw vehicles matching the caller's description leaving the area.
According to court documents, officers pulled the vehicles over and Jones fled on foot. Another occupant identified Jones for the police, and said he and two friends had been trying to collect debt money.
Jones was arrested March 6. According to court documents, he first posted $250,000 bail, then failed to appear in court. He was arrested again, and bail was increased to $500,000.
In court, Jones pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two firearms charges, unlawful imprisonment and violation of community custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.