Court Report BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email May 19, 2023

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:

ATTEMPTED MURDER
A suspect in an April 10 shooting in west Mount Vernon pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting.

Jose Rene Melgar, 28, of Mount Vernon is accused of shooting a man three times outside his home in the 300 block of South Baker Street, according to court documents.

Documents state the victim was struck in the head by three glancing gunshots.

Police used nearby surveillance video to identify Melgar's vehicle at the scene, then identified Melgar and another suspect, Maximus Odinn Alexander Brown, 17, of Sedro-Woolley.

Melgar was arrested on an unrelated charge April 11. A search of his vehicle showed what police believed to be fresh blood on the passenger door.

A warrant for Melgar related to the shooting was issued April 19 and he was arrested the week after.

Brown, who police believe was a passenger in Melgar's vehicle during the attack, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting on April 27.

Each of the suspects are being held on $1 million bail.

ROBBERY
A Maple Falls man was sentenced to 10 years, nine months in prison after pleading guilty to a series of marijuana store robberies. 

Joseph Daniel Nelson, 35, was involved in armed robberies at three stores — Western Bud, Floyd's Cannabis and The Vault — between 2020 and 2022. 

Police investigations at the time identified Nelson and another man as suspects in the robberies, based on witness reports, surveillance video footage and DNA from the scenes, court documents state. 

They later found text messages between the two men detailing plans, according to court documents. 

Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempted first-degree robbery.
