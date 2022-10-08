The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT
A 57-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and harassment-threats to kill.
On Sept. 26, a woman known to Eugene Louis Schubeck called 911 to report Schubeck had made threats to kill her son, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The woman said she received a phone call from her son that Schubeck was suicidal and had pointed a handgun at him and threatened him.
Police followed up with the son to confirm the report.
Schubeck was arrested Sept. 27 after a five-hour standoff with police.
In a different incident, Schubeck stated he walked up to a person known to him and threatened to commit murder.
STABBING TRIAL
A man charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and a protection order violation in relation to a 2015 stabbing is currently on trial.
Simon Gerardo Cruz-Amado's trial began Monday in Skagit County Superior Court.
A warrant for Cruz-Amado’s arrest was filed in March 2015 for charges related to the stabbing of a person known to him.
Deputies from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cruz-Amado in April.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
