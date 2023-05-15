The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGKyle James Hoyt pleaded not guilty to charges connected to an April 26 drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon.
The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGKyle James Hoyt pleaded not guilty to charges connected to an April 26 drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon.
The 20-year-old Skagit County man is charged with first-degree assault and drive by shooting, and is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail.
Police believe Hoyt was the shooter in an incident that occurred about 6 p.m. April 26 near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Fir Street in Mount Vernon.
Court documents state callers reported hearing multiple shots during a possible road rage incident between two vehicles — a white Audi and Ford Focus.
Video from cameras in the area show that the driver of the Audi was stopped at a traffic light when the other vehicle passed in the opposite direction, documents state.
The driver of the Focus hung out the window of the car and appeared to be the person shooting. Bullets struck the driver’s side of the Audi, but no one was injured.
Three guns, including one matching the caliber used in the shooting, were found in a search of Hoyt’s home.
According to the documents, Hoyt admitted to the shooting in an interview with police, and disclosed as association with a gang.
CHILD ABUSEA Burlington woman pleaded not guilty to assaulting a child, after police believe she and her husband struck and neglected their children.
Laveti Lesikikab Lutuciri, 36, is charged with two counts each of second-degree assault of a child and second-degree criminal mistreatment.
On March 28, police were called to a Mount Vernon clinic, after Lutuciri brought in her 6-week-old daughter with a shoulder injury. At the time, she said her husband is rough with the baby, according to court documents.
The infant and her 2-year-old sibling were taken into protective custody due to abuse allegations, and were sent to Seattle Children’s Hospital. There, doctors found multiple bone fractures in different stages of healing, injuries that were unlikely accidental, documents state.
In addition, both were severely dehydrated.
As part of the police investigation, witnesses reported Luticiri telling them about a time when she assaulted the older child. However, she told police she had exaggerated when she’d told this story.
Luticiri was released on personal recognizance pending trial.
Her husband, who is facing the same charges, has yet enter a plea.
Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.