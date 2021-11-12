Court Report By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Nov 12, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are criminal cases heard Friday in Skagit County Superior Court:ASSAULTA 31-year-old Anacortes woman pleaded not guilty to assault and burglary charges. Sara Rayleen Lindstrom is one of three women police believe snuck into a man’s home Nov. 2, and clubbed him and another woman with a weapon resembling a baseball bat.Court documents state Lindstrom and the other two women, one of whom dated the male victim, had gone to the home to gather some belongings when a fight broke out.Lindstrom is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary.Lindstrom was released from jail after posting $20,000 bail.ASSAULT/ATTEMPTED ROBBERYOne of the suspects in an Oct. 26 stabbing in Burlington has been charged.Ariana Janine Yazzie of Mount Vernon, 27, is facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.Police allege Yazzie and another woman, who has not yet been charged, stabbed and attempted to rob a man who was trying to buy drugs from them.The man suffered a severe abdominal wound that required emergency surgery. He later picked Yazzie out of a photo lineup, court documents state.Yazzie is being held on $50,000 bail.HIT-AND-RUNA 39-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was charged in connection with a Nov. 1 hit-and-run incident on Baker Lake Road.Jeffrey Wayne Corne is accused of intentionally running an acquaintance’s car off the road with his truck.Court documents indicate the victim was dating Corne’s ex-girlfriend.Corne is charged with a count each of second-degree assault, reckless driving and hit-and-run. He is being held on $10,000 bail. — Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH More from this section Friday's Prep Roundup: La Conner rolls to state volleyball title Posted: 7:30 p.m. Heavy rain causes Skagit River to rise Posted: 5:30 p.m. On the Beat Posted: 4 p.m. Cookbook to highlight Skagit County products Posted: 11:45 a.m. La Conner volleyball team cruises into 2B state semifinals Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sara Rayleen Lindstrom Ariana Janine Yazzie Stabbing Assault Burglary Hit And Run Jeffrey Wayne Corne Count Criminal Law Crime Law Bail Robbery Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Skagit County employers bump wages, offer incentives as staffing challenges persist Anacortes police search for armed robbery suspect Repair work on Mount Vernon levee comes ahead of expected flooding Upper Skagit member gets 15-year prison sentence Flooding in the forecast for Friday, Saturday Tweets by goskagit
