Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Friday in Skagit County Superior Court:

ASSAULT

A 31-year-old Anacortes woman pleaded not guilty to assault and burglary charges.

Sara Rayleen Lindstrom is one of three women police believe snuck into a man’s home Nov. 2, and clubbed him and another woman with a weapon resembling a baseball bat.

Court documents state Lindstrom and the other two women, one of whom dated the male victim, had gone to the home to gather some belongings when a fight broke out.

Lindstrom is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary.

Lindstrom was released from jail after posting $20,000 bail.

ASSAULT/ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

One of the suspects in an Oct. 26 stabbing in Burlington has been charged.

Ariana Janine Yazzie of Mount Vernon, 27, is facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

Police allege Yazzie and another woman, who has not yet been charged, stabbed and attempted to rob a man who was trying to buy drugs from them.

The man suffered a severe abdominal wound that required emergency surgery. He later picked Yazzie out of a photo lineup, court documents state.

Yazzie is being held on $50,000 bail.

HIT-AND-RUN

A 39-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was charged in connection with a Nov. 1 hit-and-run incident on Baker Lake Road.

Jeffrey Wayne Corne is accused of intentionally running an acquaintance’s car off the road with his truck.

Court documents indicate the victim was dating Corne’s ex-girlfriend.

Corne is charged with a count each of second-degree assault, reckless driving and hit-and-run. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

