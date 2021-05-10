Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Monday in Skagit County Superior Court:
FELONY DUI
A former cast member of the Discovery Channel TV show “Deadliest Catch” is facing several charges, including felony DUI.
Jacob Charles Harris was arrested Friday morning after a State Patrol trooper caught him allegedly speeding while driving northbound on Interstate 5 near the Snohomish County line, said trooper Rocky Oliphant.
The trooper allegedly observed behavior consistent with being under the influence, but Harris refused sobriety tests, Oliphant said.
It is Harris’ second felony DUI charge in the past few years. He was sentenced in August 2019 for a prior incident in Skagit County.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $50,000 bail. Should he be released, he is not to drive a motor vehicle.
ARSON
A man accused of breaking into and setting a fire in the Mount Vernon Police Department on Friday night is facing three charges related to the incident.
Jorge Guillen-Sianez Jr. is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and malicious mischief after he allegedly broke into the police station and set a small fire.
According to a Saturday news release from the department, Guillen-Sianez is believed to have been suffering from delusions after having taken illicit drugs. He broke into the police department trying to evade those trying to harm him, called 911 for help and “set fire in a workspace intending to throw off his fictitious attackers,” Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock said.
The fire was put out by an officer.
Guillen-Sianez is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $150,000 bail.
ROBBERY
A 38-year-old man has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a charge prosecutors believe will constitute the man’s “third strike.”
According to state law, anyone convicted of a third qualifying charge will automatically be sentenced to life in prison.
Brett Harold Grimnes is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail.
It is the second time Grimnes is facing a “third strike.” In January 2020, a jury found him not guilty of second-degree assault for an alleged incident that took place in Anacortes in 2018.
