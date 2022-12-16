The following are criminal cases heard in Skagit County Superior Court:
JAIL ASSAULT
Devraj Singh Dhaliwal, a 20-year-old Anacortes man arrested in May 2022 for drug trafficking, is facing additional charges related to an assault at the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Dhaliwal has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and prison riot participation related to a Dec. 3 assault of another inmate.
Dhaliwal was already facing five felony controlled substance charges for allegedly distributing drugs, including fentanyl-laced counterfeit Percocet pills, to juveniles in Skagit County.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Dhaliwal and four inmates participated in the assault of a single inmate, resulting in the victim being transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Dhaliwal’s bail for his new charges is $150,000. He also has $1 million bail on the drug trafficking charges.
He is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 21 on the drug trafficking charges, with no trial date set for his new charges.
CHILD RAPE, MOLESTATION
A 39-year-old undocumented man pleaded not guilty to felony sex charges of first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Judith Guzman Ambrocio on a nationwide warrant on Dec. 9.
Guzman Ambrocio was arrested for deportation in February 2017.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police determined Guzman Ambrocio committed the child sex offenses both in Mexico following his deportation and in Mount Vernon before being deported.
He is being held on $250,000 bail. He has a trial scheduled for Feb. 6.
RAPE
A 49-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.
Mount Vernon police arrested Eric Alan Kaiserlian on Dec. 7 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Kaiserlian’s bail has been set at $50,000.
FIREARMS OFFENSE
A 58-year-old Burlington man pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, seven counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
The Skagit County Drug Task Force arrested Keith Edward Wathen on Dec. 1 on charges related to unlawfully possessing firearms for his son, Alexander Charles Wathen.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Alex Wathen on Nov. 3 on drug trafficking charges.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on Keith Wathen’s trailer after receiving information that he was hiding Alex Wathen’s firearms at his residence. Detectives seized eight firearms at Keith Wathen’s residence.
Keith Wathen’s bail has been set at $50,000. He is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 6.
