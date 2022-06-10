The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
DRUG DEALING
Devraj Singh Dhaliwal, 19, of Anacortes, pleaded not guilty to five felony drug charges related to allegedly selling drugs to children.
According to court documents, police began investigating Dhaliwal after determining he sold counterfeit opioid pills that were connected to a number of juvenile overdoses.
Through interviews and search warrants, police determined Dhaliwal was using the Snapchat and Telegram apps to sell drugs to those as young as 14.
Police believe he was ordering drugs online, and documented 10 packages sent through the U.S. Postal Service from a controlled substances dealer in California, documents state.
After searching Dhaliwal’s residence, police found fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, Xanax and other controlled substances, as well as a handgun reported stolen from Bellingham.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $1 million bail.
BURGLARY
A Burlington man pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, after he broke into a minor’s room and forced himself on her.
Antonio Silverio Martinez, 46, was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, then one year and six months of probation.
Martinez knew the mother of the victim, but was not welcome in the home, documents state.
In addition to the burglary charge, he pleaded guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes — a misdemeanor.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
