The following are criminal cases heard this week in Skagit County Superior Court:
CHILD RAPE
A man accused of raping a child multiple times pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Burlington police were alerted in March 2019 to allegations that Cesar Abel Ordorica Garcia had sexually abused a child, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
In June 2019, Skagit County prosecutor Branden Platter filed charges against Ordorica Garcia, who at the time was awaiting sentencing on federal charges involving drugs and firearms.
In July 2019, Skagit County attempted to obtain custody of Ordorica Garcia to answer to the rape charges but due to a possible error by jail staff, Ordorica Garcia was sent to federal prison instead of being transported to Skagit County. The Skagit County arrest warrant for Ordorica Garcia remained active.
In March, Ordorica Garcia was set to be released from federal prison, having completed his sentence and was set to be transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for processing of deportation.
Skagit County continued to get custody of Ordorica Garcia prior to deportation to face the sexual abuse charges.
On April 28, Garcia was transported to Boeing Field in Seattle where Burlington police took custody of him and transported him to the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
At his arraignment Thursday, Garcia pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree child rape, one count of second-degree rape and one count of intimidating a witness.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $250,000 bail.
DRUGS, DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
Two Skagit County women who were arrested May 3 on drug and gun charges pleaded not guilty.
Justine Cryderman, a 33-year-old from Mount Vernon, and Angeleana Allen, a 28-year-old from Anacortes, were arraigned Thursday and Friday.
According to court records, witnesses and victims reported that Allen fired a handgun into a vehicle near Cook Road and Old Highway 99 north of Burlington on April 4, after the victim and the victim’s father drove away from a drug exchange involving the two women.
Allen is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $250,000 bail and Cryderman on $100,000 bail.
