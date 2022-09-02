...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
SHOOTING DEATH
A 20-year-old Anacortes woman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of 52-year-old Moses White.
Anacortes police arrested Shakina Latrice Thomas following the Aug. 25 shooting, and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Anacortes police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street on Aug. 25.
White, who was found shot at the scene, was taken to Island Hospital but died from his injuries, according to the affidavit.
Shawndrisa Hicks, Thomas' mother, said Thomas shot White during a domestic violence altercation between White and Hicks outside Hicks’ apartment, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
Hicks reported pain to the tops of her feet and general pain to her eyes and head, though officers observed no major visible injuries requiring medical care, according to the affidavit.
Hicks told an officer that she and Thomas had initially run from the scene but had returned after observing that White no longer posed a threat, according to the news release.
Thomas is being held on $500,000 bail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment in relation to a domestic violence case.
Mount Vernon police arrested David Scothenri Boswell Aug. 22, and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a 911 caller reported Aug. 22 that they had locked themselves in a bathroom with a young child to hide from Boswell.
Upon the arrival of police, Boswell walked out of the residence and complied with officers, according to the affidavit. Police contacted the reporting party inside and observed various injuries including redness, swelling and bruising.
Statements from the reporting party detailed additional incidents of domestic violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.