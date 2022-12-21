The following are criminal cases heard in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT
A 25-year-old Burlington man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree assault for allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a person known to Jaime Villegas Velasquez Jr. said he kicked her and hit her in the forearm and lower abdomen with a hammer.
Officers failed to locate Velasquez at the scene or at his residence, and Velasquez declined a request from the Burlington Police Department to come to its offices, according to the affidavit.
He appeared in court after being summoned by the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Velasquez remains released on personal recognizance. He has a trial scheduled for March 6.
BURGLARY
A 53-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and not guilty to interfering with domestic violence reporting.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Erik Paul Beauvais on Dec. 4 following an investigation into an alleged domestic incident on Avon Allen Road.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a person known to Beauvais who was living in a house on his property, said Beauvais pushed his way into the house and pressed them up against a shelf.
Beauvais was released on personal recognizance on Dec. 5. He has a trial scheduled for March 6.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
