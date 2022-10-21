The following are criminal cases heard in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT
A 35-year-old Anacortes man pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree assault.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Lee Anderson on a warrant Oct. 5.
Mount Vernon police responded to a report of domestic assault in June 2021. A person known to Anderson reported Anderson assaulted them, punching and grabbing them by the neck.
Skagit County Superior Court issued a warrant for Anderson’s arrest in November 2021.
Anderson’s bail has been set at $10,000. He is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 5.
CHARGES DISMISSED
A Skagit County Superior Court judge has dismissed charges against a 39-year-old Mount Vernon woman charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of first-degree incest and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
The court dismissed the charges against Kerry Alridge on Oct. 10 after Alridge remained incompetent to stand trial after two rounds of competency restoration, and after a forensic evaluator recommended against further restoration attempts.
The court found Alridge to lack the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against herself and to assist in her defense.
According to court documents, Alridge will undergo an evaluation for civil commitment at a state hospital.
