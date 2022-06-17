The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
STOLEN CAR CHASE
A 27-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to charges related to her attempt to flee from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle.
Melissa Mae Villanueva faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree malicious mischief, and a handful of gross misdemeanors and misdemeanors.
Mount Vernon police officers responded to a report of a vehicle with a stolen license plate parked at Walmart on June 4, according to court documents.
The woman in the car backed over a curb and drove forward, ramming into an officer’s vehicle while the officer was inside. She then collided with a second officer’s vehicle and sped off.
Another patrol vehicle attempted to intercept her on Riverbend Road, and she began driving backward before turning around and fleeing at a high rate of speed.
When she saw more patrol vehicles, she turned around again and struck the first patrol vehicle while attempting to drive around it, then continuing without stopping.
The next day, Mount Vernon officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery at Safeway in which the suspect had reportedly fled in a white Chevrolet pickup.
After locating the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, a woman ran from the front passenger seat and an officer apprehended her, according to the documents.
The suspect was identified as Villanueva and an officer recognized her as the subject police had seen the day before.
She was taken to the Skagit County Community Justice Center where she was booked on her warrants and on an investigative hold. Her bail is set at $50,000.
ASSAULT
A 36-year-old Skagit County man pleaded not guilty to assault and to interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Law enforcement arrested Gerad Wood on June 7 on charges of second-degree assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting, and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Deputies from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched June 7 after a report of a physical fight at a residence, according to documents.
A deputy identified signs of injury on a person known to Wood. The person stated Wood had tackled and punched them and left the scene.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office to locate Wood in Snohomish County and to take him into custody.
EXTORTION AND RAPE
A 24-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded not guilty to charges related to the extortion and rape of a person known to him.
Zackary Chaz Vancooney has been charged with first-degree extortion, unlawful imprisonment and three counts of third-degree rape.
He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation prior to being booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for the extortion of sexual favors by using the threat of jail.
His bail has been set at $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.