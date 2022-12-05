The following are criminal cases heard recently in Skagit County Superior Court:
IMMORAL COMMUNICATION WITH MINOR
Judge Elizabeth Neidzwski sentenced 31-year-old Jesse Michael Remmenga to four years, three months in prison after Remmenga pleaded guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Neidzwski dismissed five other felony charges against Remmenga as part of his plea agreement.
Remmenga holds previous convictions, including on three counts of first-degree child molestation in a 2011 Skagit County case.
The sentence on those charges was suspended to allow Remmenga to pursue a sex offender sentencing alternative.
The alternative allowed Remmenga to serve 12 months in prison followed by three years of inpatient sex offender treatment.
That suspended sentence was revoked on Oct. 22 for violations of the sentencing alternative.
Judge Brian Stiles reimposed the previously sentence of eight years, two months to life for each count of child molestation to be served concurrently.
Remmenga’s sentence for his latest conviction will be served consecutively to the reimposed sentence.
BURGLARY
A 23-year-old Skagit County man pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery.
Anacortes police arrested Jordan Colin Lynn-Jefferson on Nov. 17 on an arrest warrant related to an August robbery.
On Aug. 8, Anacortes police were dispatched to the 1600 block of R Avenue after receiving a report of a man screaming that he had been “robbed, pistol whipped and pepper sprayed,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The victim reported to officers that after he refused to buy fake pills from two men, they sprayed him with pepper spray, hit him over the head with an object, kicked him while he was on the ground and stole his belongings.
Through security footage and video surveillance, police identified Lynn-Jefferson based on previous contacts, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 16, an arrest warrant for Lynn-Jefferson was issued.
On Nov. 17, Anacortes police arrested Lynn-Jefferson after being dispatched to 28th Street for a potential burglary and finding him at the scene, according to a second affidavit of probable cause.
Lynn-Jefferson is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $50,000 bail.
ASSAULT
A 40-year-old Everett man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
Sedro-Woolley police arrested Joseph Peter Meissner on Nov. 18 following an investigation into a vehicle ramming.
That day police were dispatched to a report of two vehicles “ramming each other,” according to an affidavit of probable cause. At the scene, officers interviewed both parties.
A person known to Meissner told police Meissner rammed her vehicle twice with his own.
Meissner’s bail has been set at $50,000.
PLEADING GUILTY
TO 11 CHARGES
A 33-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty to 11 felony charges.
Fernando Martinez Jr. faced 34 felony and misdemeanor charges for various incidents that occurred from October 2021 to February 2022.
Martinez pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, identity theft, possession of stolen property, vehicle prowling, assault, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and robbery.
Judge Elizabeth Neidzwski sentenced Martinez to seven years, six months in prison.
Neidzwski dismissed 23 felony and misdemeanor charges against Martinez as part of his plea deal.
