The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
COURTROOM ESCAPE
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yakima County man after he fled his courtroom proceedings in an attempt to escape arrest.
Collin Mitchell Edward Lee was facing felony charges of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, violation of a protection order, bail jumping and three misdemeanors.
Lee, an out-of-custody defendant, was in a hearing at the Skagit County Community Justice Center when Judge Laura Riquelme informed him of outstanding felony warrants for his arrest and advised corrections deputies to take him into custody, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
As deputies attempted to handcuff Lee, he ran out the courtroom and the Justice Center building.
Law enforcement located Lee at a loading dock on Old Highway 99 and struggled to take him into custody as he resisted arrest, “kicking and fighting with deputies,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Law enforcement transported Lee to the Justice Center to book him on the outstanding warrants and additional charges of third-degree escape, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespassing.
DRUGS
Two brothers charged with crimes related to running a drug trafficking operation pleaded not guilty.
Abel Cantu Jr. pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and four controlled substance charges.
Adrian Lozano Cantu pleaded not guilty to three controlled substance charges, four counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register as a sex offender.
Adrian Cantu faces additional charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle and fourth-degree assault.
Law enforcement arrested both brothers Oct. 19 and booked them into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, detectives identified the brothers as main suppliers of fentanyl in Skagit County, selling fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine to other dealers.
Abel Cantu is being held on $750,000 bail and Adrian Cantu on $800,000 bail.
ASSAULT, BURGLARY
A 28-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree burglary and violation of a protection order assault.
Sedro-Woolley police arrested Emilio Adam Zavala following an investigation on Oct. 24 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a person known to Zavala reported him entering their residence without permission and assaulting them.
Zavala was released on a bail of $25,000 on Oct. 27.
