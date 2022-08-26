...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT, ROBBERY
A 31-year-old Mount Vernon woman pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and single counts of first-degree robbery, taking a vehicle without permission and harassment.
Mount Vernon police arrested Jennifer Rosemarie Taylor on Aug. 14, after Taylor turned herself in to the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Mount Vernon police identified Taylor as the subject of three Aug. 13 weapons-related incidents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the incidents included a report of a woman with a gun searching for her children and appearing to be on drugs, a report of a woman robbing a family at gunpoint and stealing their car, and a report of a woman in a house pointing a gun and assaulting a resident.
Taylor's bail has been set at $250,000.
WEAPONS VIOLATION
A 43-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree assault.
The State Patrol arrested Adam Ronald Tonkovich on Aug. 14, following an investigation.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Tonkovich is believed to have pointed a gun out a vehicle's window at another vehicle on Highway 20 near Lafayette Road.
Tonkovich has posted a $10,000 bail.
CHILD MOLESTATION
A 60-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to two counts of child molestation.
Mount Vernon police arrested Benjamin Zuniga Reynoso on Aug. 11 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a report of child molestation on June 14, with the caller stating that a child had disclosed that Reynoso had touched them inappropriately in 2020.
Reynoso also faces charges of child molestation and rape of a child from 2018.
Reynoso was not required to post bail, but is to have no contact with minor children and no contact with the alleged victims, said county prosecutor Haley Sebens.
