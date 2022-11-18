The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION
A 23-year-old Mount Vernon woman pleaded not guilty to felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Mount Vernon police arrested Alexandria Sophia Cook and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on charges related to communicating with a 17-year-old over social media in a sexually explicit manner.
Cook’s bail has been set at $50,000. Her trial is set for Jan. 3.
DRUG DEALING
A 27-year-old Burlington man and 26-year-old Burlington woman pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the drug trafficking of fentanyl-laced counterfeit Percocet pills.
Alexander Charles Wathen and Dana Leanne Bromels are facing felony controlled substance charges and for maintaining a place for controlled substance violations.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Wathen and Bromels on Nov. 3 following an investigation involving interviews with witnesses and controlled purchases of counterfeit Percocet pills from Wathen and Bromels.
Law enforcement has connected Wathen and Bromels to a fatal overdose in Sedro-Woolley in December 2021.
Wathen’s bail has been set at $100,000. Bromels' bail has been set at $75,000.
Trial dates have yet to be set.
HIT-AND-RUN DEATH
A 24-year-old Burlington woman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge related to a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of Joseph Bisson Jr., a 31-year-old Mount Vernon man.
Yescenia Dominga Lopez turned herself in to Mount Vernon police on Nov. 8 and was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Mount Vernon police officers found Bisson Jr. dead on Hoag Road on Oct. 29. An autopsy determined a fast-moving vehicle struck Bisson.
According to the affidavit, an anonymous source led police to Lopez. Police contacted her and she later turned herself in.
Lopez’s bail has been set at $150,000.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
