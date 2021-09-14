Court report

The following are criminal cases heard recently in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT, DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
An 18-year-old man was sentenced in August to two years, 10 months in prison after pleading guilty for his role in an April drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon.
Guillermo Garcia pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of drive-by shooting for his role in an April 21 shooting in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
According to court records, a witness reported driving behind a white sedan when he saw two males jump out from behind a dumpster at a nearby apartment complex and begin shooting at the white car.
Those in the white car reportedly shot back at the males behind the dumpster, hitting one of them. Those males ran off and got into a red vehicle, court documents state.
A short time later, a teen arrived at the Skagit Valley Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg, documents state. When interviewed by police he claimed he did not know how he was shot.
Police suspect the shooting involved members of rival gangs, documents state.
Garcia, 17 at the time, was one of three juveniles initially charged in the incident. Because of the nature of the alleged crimes, all three were required by state law to be charged as adults.
A few weeks later, a 19-year-old man was also charged for his alleged role in the incident.
The assault conviction is a “strike” offense. Under state law, those convicted of three such offenses are required to be sentenced to life in prison.
Upon completion of his sentence, Garcia will serve 18 months of community custody.
ASSAULT, ROBBERY
A 30-year-old Burlington man is facing additional charges in relation to an August robbery in Burlington.
Robert Thomas Pierce, 30, was charged Sept. 1 with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault for his role in the Aug. 29 robbery, in which he was the alleged driver of a vehicle that intentionally pulled in front of another vehicle, causing that driver to crash into him.
Pierce and another man, Daniel Alan Vincent Whorten, then allegedly chased and robbed the man in the other vehicle, whom they knew, and Whorten allegedly fired a gun in the victim’s direction.
As the victim fled, Pierce allegedly chased him while demanding money, something with which the victim complied, according to police documents.
Pierce then allegedly went back to the victim’s car and took a backpack from it, documents state.
On Monday, Pierce pleaded not guilty to eight additional new charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of tolen firearms, and possession of stolen mail.
Between Pierce and Whorten, seven stolen firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were allegedly found, prosecutor Jennifer Flynn said.
With the new charges, Flynn asked for Pierce’s bail to be raised from $75,000 to $250,000. Skagit County Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme agreed to raise Pierce’s bail, but set it at $150,000.
