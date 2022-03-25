Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
DRUG TRAFFICKING
An alleged drug trafficker pleaded not guilty to felony gun, drug and money laundering charges.
Santos E. Gutierrez Fosella is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $1 million bail.
The 23-year-old county resident was arrested March 14 in Mount Vernon while driving a vehicle with about 100,000 counterfeit Percocet pills, four pounds of methamphetamine and a number of guns that as a convicted felon he wasn't allowed to have.
Police believe Gutierrez Fosella was bringing the drugs from Arizona to sell in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
The arrest was the result of a six-month investigation by local law enforcement, according to a news release from the county.
The counterfeit pills are believed to contain fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid that has been responsible for an increasing number of overdoses in the county.
ASSAULT
William Austin Ridley, 31, of Mount Vernon pleaded not guilty to five felony assault charges and to driving under the influence, after police believe he chased a family in his car and shot at them with a pellet gun.
On July 12, a woman called 911 to report a person in a white Dodge Charger pulled in front of her vehicle in the parking lot of the Mount Vernon Walmart, blocking her path.
The woman said the driver of the Charger, later determined to be Ridley, pointed a gun at her car. She fled in her car with her three children, and Ridley followed.
At some point during the chase, the woman said she heard two loud sounds of metal hitting metal. Police believe this noise was Ridley shooting the vehicle with a pellet gun.
When officers found Ridley, he appeared intoxicated, according to court documents. His account of events was different than that of the woman, but was contradicted by security footage pulled from cameras in the area, according to law enforcement.
Ridley was released after paying $25,000 bail.
ASSAULT
A 29-year-old Seattle man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, in connection with a Sept. 2019 incident.
Julius B. Supnet was sentenced to 17 months in prison.
According to court documents, Supnet was driving north on Interstate 5 near Starbird Road when he pointed a handgun at another vehicle.
The victim reported this to law enforcement, and Supnet was stopped near milepost 223 near Conway, according to court documents. No weapons were found on his person, but law enforcement impounded the vehicle pending a search warrant.
After searching his vehicle, police found large quantities of heroin, counterfeit opioid pills and a loaded handgun.
Supnet had been facing two additional second-degree assault charges and two drug-related felonies, but these were dropped as part of a plea deal.
In Washington state, prosecutors can charge someone with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon if they threaten someone with the weapon. A victim doesn't need to suffer physical harm.
