The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
SHOOTING
A 23-year-old Bow man pleaded not guilty to four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Isaias Vasquez Gonzalez shot two men Nov. 5 in the 200 block of Riverside Lane in Mount Vernon.
According to the news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, after shooting the two men Vasquez Gonzalez rammed their vehicle with his, causing further injuries.
Both men received treatment at hospitals — with one transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle — for their injuries.
Vasquez Gonzalez faces an additional felony charge of participating in a prison riot for attacking a fellow jail inmate Dec. 13.
Vasquez Gonzalez is being held on $1 million bail.
RAPE OF A CHILD
A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree rape of a child and one count of second-degree child molestation.
Austin Joseph Whitaker has been released from the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $25,000 bail.
PURSUIT
A 44-year-old Bellingham man will face a competency evaluation to determine his fitness for trial on charges involving a Dec. 19 vehicle pursuit.
John Moshe Ashton has been charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious, two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of attempting to elude police.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashton on Dec. 19 following a vehicle pursuit on Highway 20 near Sedro-Woolley.
After he was taken into custody, Ashton was taken to United General Hospital for a fit-for-jail evaluation during which deputies noted signs of drug use including indications of hallucinations and unconsciousness.
Judge Laura Riquelme signed an order Thursday for Ashton to undergo a competency evaluation.
His competency hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
