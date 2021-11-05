Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT PLEA
Feliciano Torres-Contreras pleaded guilty to three counts of assault.
According to court documents, the 28-year-old Mount Vernon man repeatedly struck two men who were sitting in their cars Sept. 2 outside the Red Apple Market.
Torres-Contreras pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault — both felonies — and a count of fourth-degree assault — a misdemeanor.
He had been charged with six crimes in connection with this incident, but the other charges were dropped as part of his plea deal.
If a judge abides by this agreement a hearing set for Friday, Torres-Contreras will be sentenced to five years, three months in prison, followed by 18 months of community custody.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DRUGS
A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to assault and drug-related charges.
Police allege that on Oct. 27 Anthony Saul Sianez repeatedly hit a woman with his fists and with a picture frame, and attempted to cover her mouth and nose to restrict breathing.
Police responded to a 911 call from the woman, and arrested Sianez. He was found with heroin and counterfeit opioid pills that may contain fentanyl, in amounts that law enforcement says exceeds what's reasonable for personal use.
Sianez has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
At the time of the alleged assault, Sianez was free on bail, after posting a $200,000 bond on pending drug-related charges. In total, he is now facing 14 felony charges in Skagit County Superior Court.
Sianez had been the subject of a law enforcement investigation. Police believe he was selling a number of controlled substances.
The court set a new bail amount of $700,000, documents state.
