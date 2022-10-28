The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
RAPE
Island County Sheriff's Office deputy John Herbert Nieder pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree rape.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Nieder on Oct. 13 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center following an investigation.
The Island County Sheriff’s Office placed Nieder on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation, according to a news release.
Nieder was released on $200,000 bail on Oct. 18. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 3.
KIDNAPPING, ASSAULT
A 54-year-old Concrete man pleaded not guilty to second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Lee Kucera on Oct. 18 following an investigation and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
On Oct. 18, deputies were dispatched to a domestic report, with the caller advising dispatch that Kucera forced a person known to him into his vehicle at gunpoint, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Deputies located the vehicle and victim, and later arrested Kucera without incident on Concrete Sauk-Valley Road, according to the affidavit.
Kucera was released Oct. 20 on $10,000 bail. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 12.
