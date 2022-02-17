Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT
A Clear Lake man pleaded not guilty to assault for an incident in which police believe he stabbed a resident on Sanchez Lane east of Burlington.
Ramiro Vargas Meda is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
On Nov. 4, police arrived at PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley to speak with a man being treated for stab wounds.
The man told police that Vargas Meda approached his trailer asking to see a mutual acquaintance. When he was denied entry, Vargas Meda took out a knife and stabbed the man, according to police documents.
His trial is set for May 1.
ASSAULT
Jesus Vargas Rangel, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault, stemming from altercations in restaurants in Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon.
On July 9, Sedro-Woolley police were called to Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant, where the owner told them Vargas Rangel had been calling him and threatening him.
Vargas Rangel had recently been fired from the restaurant for making threats to other employees, according to police documents, and had been demanding his job back.
In another instance in September, police were called to the Denny's in Mount Vernon, where Vargas Rangel was shouting and threatening employees, including his ex-wife, with a chair.
He was sentenced to 90 days in jail — all of which he's already served. He will also be on probation for 12 months, and is required to continue outpatient alcohol addiction treatment.
Vargas Rangel had originally also been charged with felony harassment and second-degree burglary, but these charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.
