Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT
A 24-year-old Burlington woman was charged with one count of second-degree assault with a poison substance after she allegedly pepper-sprayed an employee of a local sporting goods store.
Burlington police responded to the store about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report that a woman, later identified as Colbey Schmidt-Matier, had opened a package of pepper spray and sprayed it at an employee, court documents state.
When police arrived, Schmidt-Matier allegedly became combative, swinging a baseball bat and attempting to strike them, documents state.
She was taken into custody and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center. Her bail is set at $10,000.
HARASSMENT, EXTORTION
A 53-year-old Burlington man pleaded not guilty to one count of harassment, threats to kill and one count of first-degree extortion.
According to court documents, Jesus Rangel Vargas had been fired from his job July 9 for allegedly threatening to kill other employees.
After he was fired, Vargas allegedly repeatedly called the person who had fired him and said that if he didn't receive $200,000 he would kill the person's family.
