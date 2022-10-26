The following are criminal cases heard Oct. 20 in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT
A 22-year-old Burlington woman pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
Burlington police arrested Gabriela Doolittle on Oct. 11 following an investigation into an attempted stabbing, and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Burlington police responded to a domestic complaint in Burlington on Oct. 11.
According to witness statements from the affidavit of probable cause, during a verbal altercation Doolittle attempted to stab a person known to her with a knife.
Doolittle has a trial scheduled for Jan. 9.
JOINING OF TRIALS
A Skagit County Superior Court judge has ruled that the trials of Angeleana Ryan Allen, Justine Ann Cryderman and Victoria Marie Garza will be combined.
Allen, Cryderman and Garza face charges related to a shooting and drug trafficking incident on Cook Road in April.
At a motion hearing to decide whether to combine the trials of the three women, Judge Laura Riquelme ordered the consolidation of the three cases.
The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's office asked that the three trials be joined to conserve judicial and prosecutorial resources, according to court documents.
The joining of the three trials would avoid the need to “require … all parties and the court to hold three identical trials.”
Allen’s lawyer argued against the joining of Allen’s trial with those of the other women.
According to a memorandum submitted by Allen’s lawyer, the joining of the three trials would violate Allen’s constitutional rights and affect her right to a fair trial.
Allen, Cryderman, and Garza are set to face trial Nov. 28.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.