The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
CHILD MOLESTATION
A Ferry County man pleaded not guilty to first-degree child molestation.
Mount Vernon police arrested Christopher Peter Nicola, 44, on June 21 on a felony warrant and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to an email from prosecutor Branden Platter, the Mount Vernon Police Department received a report of alleged child molestation in October.
A parent called police to report their child had been touched inappropriately by an adult known to them three to four years ago, according to court documents.
After conducting an investigation, law enforcement referred the case to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued Jan. 24.
Nicola is being held on $250,000 bail.
ASSAULT
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
Mount Vernon police arrested Fedencio Phillip Cortez on June 21 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
On June 13, officers were dispatched to a reported assault at Lowe’s. When they arrived, they found a man sitting on the ground holding his swollen face.
The man told officers that he was assaulted by a man who goes by the name Spider.
Further investigation identified Cortez as Spider and the victim identified Cortez as the man who assaulted him.
BURGLARY, ASSAULT
A Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Mount Vernon police arrested James Ernest Dickerson, 63, on June 22 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
On June 22, officers were dispatched to a report on LaVenture Road of “blood everywhere” and that a suspect had a knife.
Officers arrived at the area and contacted a man sitting outside on the curb with his face and hair covered in blood, according to court documents.
The victim said Dickerson had attacked him with a knife.
Officers took Dickerson into custody without incident.
He and the victim were taken to the hospital with injuries. Dickerson was then taken to the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Dickerson is being held on $250,000 bail.
ATTACKED WITH A HOE
A Mount Vernon woman pleaded not guilty to a second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Lorene Biet Sweeney on June 14 and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
On June 14, a deputy was dispatched to an assault call, with the caller reporting Sweeney had attempted to hit them with an ax that was later determined to be a weeding hoe. The victim and Sweeney live on the same property but in different buildings.
According to court documents, the victim opened the trailer door and saw Sweeney standing outside with a weeding hoe. Sweeney attempted to hit the victim with the hoe and lodged it into the trailer door after the victim had shut the door.
Sweeney was taken into custody and booked into the justice center.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASSAULT
A Hamilton man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ramsey Lane Wood on June 23 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
On June 23, deputies responded to a domestic call in the Hamilton area. The reporting party said that a person known to them had pointed a gun at their head.
According to documents, Wood held a gun to the victim’s head while threatening to kill them.
