The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
THREATENED WITH KNIFE
A Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony harassment.
Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested Sergey Pavlovich Kazakov on June 21 and booked him into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Officers were dispatched that day to a report of a man threatening to kill another man with a butcher knife.
The officers arrested Kazakov without incident.
Kazakov's trial is set for Aug. 22. A decision regarding bail has been delayed.
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT
A Mount Vernon woman pleaded not guilty to a charge of fourth-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault of law enforcement.
Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested Chassity Briann S. Ramirez on June 24 and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Officers were dispatched that day to a report of a woman who had been drinking and threatening to stab others with a box knife.
When officers went to place Ramirez in custody for investigation of fourth-degree domestic violence, she started to resist and pulled away, falling on top of a young child on a sofa.
As officers placed Ramirez in handcuffs and attempted to place her into the back of a patrol car, she kicked one officer in the groin and another several times in the midsection.
Ramirez' trial is set for Oct. 3. Her bail was set at $5,000.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
