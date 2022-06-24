...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM
PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to
upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday.
Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low
60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night.
This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat- related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a protection order.
Mount Vernon police arrested Leobardo Moreno-Galvez on a warrant on June 6. The warrant was issued in October.
According to court documents, after responding to a domestic violence call in September, police found that Moreno-Galvez held a kitchen knife to the neck of a person who was known to him.
Moreno-Galvez is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $25,000 bail.
ASSAULT, BURGLARY
A 55-year-old Arlington man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and residential burglary.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arthur Raymond Thompson on a warrant on June 13. The warrant was issued in July 2019.
According to documents, after responding to a report of a burglary at a residence on June 5, 2019, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office spoke to a person known to Thompson.
The person reported that after a verbal argument between the two, Thompson retrieved a handgun from his truck and grabbed the person by the neck, holding the firearm to their head.
After breaking free from Thompson’s grasp, the victim ran into the residence, with Thompson chasing after the person. Inside, another person in the residence got up to help, causing Thompson to leave, grabbing the victim’s purse on the way out.
Thompson stepped into his vehicle as the victim chased after him and tried to get the purse out of Thompson’s hand as he sat in the driver’s seat.
Thompson then drove the vehicle forward, causing the victim to be dragged about five feet before letting go of the purse.
