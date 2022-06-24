Gavel

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:

ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

A 24-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a protection order.

Mount Vernon police arrested Leobardo Moreno-Galvez on a warrant on June 6. The warrant was issued in October.

According to court documents, after responding to a domestic violence call in September, police found that Moreno-Galvez held a kitchen knife to the neck of a person who was known to him.

Moreno-Galvez is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $25,000 bail.

ASSAULT, BURGLARY

A 55-year-old Arlington man pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and residential burglary.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arthur Raymond Thompson on a warrant on June 13. The warrant was issued in July 2019.

According to documents, after responding to a report of a burglary at a residence on June 5, 2019, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office spoke to a person known to Thompson.

The person reported that after a verbal argument between the two, Thompson retrieved a handgun from his truck and grabbed the person by the neck, holding the firearm to their head.

After breaking free from Thompson’s grasp, the victim ran into the residence, with Thompson chasing after the person. Inside, another person in the residence got up to help, causing Thompson to leave, grabbing the victim’s purse on the way out.

Thompson stepped into his vehicle as the victim chased after him and tried to get the purse out of Thompson’s hand as he sat in the driver’s seat.

Thompson then drove the vehicle forward, causing the victim to be dragged about five feet before letting go of the purse.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.