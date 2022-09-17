BURLINGTON — Repeated incidents of criminal activity at a Burlington food bank the past two years have stressed its resources and its capacity to serve the community.
Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said the Burlington Police Department has received five calls from the Tri-Parish Food Bank in the past four months alone.
The calls are related to a stolen vehicle battery, a stolen catalytic converter from a refrigerator truck, the cutting of a truck’s gas line, a vagrancy complaint, and the theft of keys, body wash and shampoo after the front entrance was left unlocked.
Damage caused by the incidents has affected the food bank’s budget and operations, and ultimately the community that relies on the food bank’s services, said Jose Ortiz, former director of the food bank and husband of current director Lisa Ortiz.
As a nonprofit relying on donations from three churches — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Conner and St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington — the food bank already operates on a small budget, Jose Ortiz said. Any money spent repairing damages is money that can’t be used to buy food for the community.
Additionally, as the damaged vehicles are refrigerator trucks used to preserve food being transported from distribution centers to the food bank, the food bank is unable to provide certain foods such as meats.
Instead of serving the community, volunteers often spend time repairing damage to the vehicles, Jose Ortiz said.
“One of the things that hurts the most is that it impacts the community that we help, and the volunteers, and the director — because you know in your heart that you're doing something good for humanity,” he said.
Kramer said that because the food bank is in an isolated area, the crimes are likely ones of opportunity rather than targeted at the food bank.
