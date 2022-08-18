Justin Morgan Daly
MOUNT VERNON — Justin Morgan Daly, a 44-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the 2012 death of his landlord, will face a competency evaluation after his lawyers raised concerns about whether he is competent to stand trial.

Skagit County prosecutors’ previous attempts at bringing Daly to trial in 2012 and 2017 for the death of Louis Auriemma ended in the dismissal of charges after Daly was deemed not competent to assist in his defense.

