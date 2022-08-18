...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — Justin Morgan Daly, a 44-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the 2012 death of his landlord, will face a competency evaluation after his lawyers raised concerns about whether he is competent to stand trial.
Skagit County prosecutors’ previous attempts at bringing Daly to trial in 2012 and 2017 for the death of Louis Auriemma ended in the dismissal of charges after Daly was deemed not competent to assist in his defense.
Each time the charges were dismissed, Daly was civilly committed to Western State Hospital.
Prosecutors refiled the murder charge against Daly on Aug. 4 after receiving notice from Western State Hospital that it intended to file a motion to allow for placement of Daly in the community, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
“Given the almost four years of treatment received by the defendant and the fact that (Western State Hospital) believes that placement in the community is appropriate, the State believes that grounds exist to believe that the defendant is now competent,” wrote Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich in the affidavit.
The order for a competency evaluation will pause all proceedings in Daly’s case until he undergoes the evaluation, which is scheduled for Sept. 2.
According to the affidavit, Daly bludgeoned the 52-year-old Auriemma with a baseball bat and cut his head with a chain saw in October 2012. The killing took place north of Sedro-Woolley.
Daly’s bail has been set at $1 million.
“We certainly want to prosecute him for second-degree murder and hold him accountable for what he did,” said Weyrich. “We are not going to give up on prosecution.”
