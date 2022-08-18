MOUNT VERNON — A 26-year-old Concrete man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court to premeditated first-degree murder.
A conviction would carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat- related illness. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. &&
MOUNT VERNON — A 26-year-old Concrete man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court to premeditated first-degree murder.
A conviction would carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Lee Jernigan on July 28 for allegedly stabbing to death 52-year-old Michael Klingele of Concrete.
On that day, deputies received a report that Klingele had been stabbed with a sword, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Deputies responded about 5 a.m. to a home in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete that was shared by several people including Jernigan and Klingele.
Klingele was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
Court records indicate Klingele was stabbed in the chest early in the morning while sitting in a chair. The documents state that it appears the sword went through Klingele’s body and then through the chair on which he was sitting.
Law enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office, the Sedro-Woolley Police Department and the State Patrol responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
After establishing probable cause to arrest Jernigan, deputies and detectives — with assistance from a Homeland Security helicopter — located Jernigan near downtown Concrete and arrested him without incident, according to the news release.
Documents state Jernigan initially denied any role in the stabbing, but later told investigators he stabbed the victim because he “hurts women and they needed retribution.”
Jernigan told law enforcement he had a list of names in his head of three other people he planned to kill, court documents state.
Jernigan’s is being held in the Skagit County Justice Center on $1 million bail. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 3.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.