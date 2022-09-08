...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND
657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
A Thursday morning fire caused damage to a house in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon and Burlington fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire in the 800 block of 21st Street in Mount Vernon.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department received a dispatch regarding a residential structure fire about 9:30 a.m., said Bryan Brice, chief for the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
En route to the location, firefighters saw a column of smoke rising into the sky.
With the Burlington Fire Department aiding Mount Vernon’s efforts, 15 personnel responded to the fire at the back corner of the house, Brice said.
Skagit County fire districts 2, 3 and 9 aided the response by sending personnel to two Mount Vernon fire stations to cover calls elsewhere in the city, according to a news release from the city of Mount Vernon.
Brice said the fire appears to have started outside the home. The fire grew to engulf the laundry room, kitchen, garage and attic space, according to the news release.
The six residents of the home were not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters removed seven pets from the residence.
The home is currently uninhabitable, so the residents have been put in contact with the American Red Cross to find temporary shelter.
Brice estimates firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving on scene.
The fire caused no damage to any other property in the area, Brice said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Sometimes these accidents happen,” Brice said. “Right now we’re just uncertain as to what caused the fire but we’re certainly lucky that no one was hurt during this incident.”
