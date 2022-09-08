House Fire

A Thursday morning fire caused damage to a house in Mount Vernon.

 Submitted photo

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon and Burlington fire departments responded Thursday morning to a house fire in the 800 block of 21st Street in Mount Vernon.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department received a dispatch regarding a residential structure fire about 9:30 a.m., said Bryan Brice, chief for the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.