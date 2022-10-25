The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community has received three federal grants to be used to improve its justice system and its capacity to support victims of crime.
The grants — for $450,000, $105,000 and $410,000 — came from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The $450,000 grant will be used to establish a new child abuse advocacy program.
The tribe will use the funding to hire a full-time child victim advocate and part-time child abuse investigator for the Swinomish Police Department.
The decision to push for a child victim advocate came after the department’s success with hiring a victim support advocate, said Swinomish Police Chief Earl Cowan.
Now it can expand the program to include support for both adults and children, he said.
“The tribe puts a very big focus on children and so we're doing our part to provide our kiddos with the best possible resources should they become a victim of a crime,” Cowan said.
The $105,000 grant will be used to develop a strategic plan to address insecurities within the tribe’s justice system and to strengthen the system.
The strategic plan project will take three years, running until September 2025, according to the grant award. The project will include involvement from the tribal court, police department, tribal prosecutor, and domestic violence and victim services.
It will involve looking into the construction of new facilities to house various justice departments and planning for projects to address areas of improvement identified in previous studies, Cowan said.
The $410,000 grant will go to improving services for victims of crime.
Cowan said the tribe aims to take a more proactive approach to providing resources to victims of crime — from providing support through the judicial process, to providing transportation to court and medical appointments.
“Instead of waiting for victims to reach out, we put the resources right in front of them and we say, ‘Hey, take my hand. We got you. We're going to help you through this process,’” Cowan said.
