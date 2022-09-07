Gavel

A 21-year-old Grassmere man has been charged for allegedly causing a vehicle collision that resulted in the death of another man.

According to Skagit County Superior Court records, Kaden James Becker has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, hit-and-run accident death, two counts of vehicular assault, first-degree burglary, and violation of a protection order related to the Saturday morning vehicle collision on Highway 20 at Rhodes Road in Sedro-Woolley.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.