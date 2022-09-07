...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A 21-year-old Grassmere man has been charged for allegedly causing a vehicle collision that resulted in the death of another man.
According to Skagit County Superior Court records, Kaden James Becker has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, hit-and-run accident death, two counts of vehicular assault, first-degree burglary, and violation of a protection order related to the Saturday morning vehicle collision on Highway 20 at Rhodes Road in Sedro-Woolley.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Becker — driving a white Nissan pickup truck — intentionally rammed a Honda Civic, resulting in the Honda Civic colliding with a third vehicle.
The collision resulted in the death of the driver of the third vehicle, 26-year-old Michael Warnke-Sedano of Mount Vernon, and injuries to the driver and passenger in the Honda Civic.
Statements from the driver and passenger in the Honda Civic detail a dispute between them and Becker that resulted in Becker pursuing and continuously ramming the Honda Civic as the two vehicles traveled westbound on Highway 20.
Losing control because of the ramming, the Honda Civic crossed into the eastbound lane of travel and collided with the third vehicle. First responders pronounced Warnke-Sedano, the driver of the third vehicle, deceased at the scene.
Witnesses captured Becker on video leaving the scene of the accident, according to the affidavit.
Police located Becker’s white Nissan pickup at a Mount Vernon hotel, which led to his arrest, according to the affidavit.
According to a witness interview within the affidavit, a person known to Becker contacted police after Becker showed up at their hotel room, violating a no-contact order, and boasted about ramming the blue Honda “in an effort to get (it) to spin out.”
Becker was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, and blood was drawn after law enforcement noticed signs of intoxication.
Becker’s bail has been set at $1 million. He is set to be arraigned Sept. 15.
