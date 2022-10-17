...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 5 PM PDT Thursday.
The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for
sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone,
especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors,
avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor
activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
A Grassmere man pleaded not guilty Friday to two felony charges of first-degree attempted murder and one count each of possession of an explosive device and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Randy Joel Derrick on Sept. 30 for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old woman and unlawfully possessing a pipe bomb and firearm.
A news release from the Sheriff's Office on the day of the shooting states that the woman said she was shot by her boyfriend during an argument.
On Sept. 30, deputies were dispatched to the report of a weapons offense in Grassmere. The woman called 911 to say she had been shot at a Grandy Lake campground and was driving to the nearest grocery store to request aid, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
After making contact with the woman and conducting an investigation, deputies determined Derrick had shot her in the chest. The woman was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital.
Derrick was placed under arrest and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
Through a search warrant, deputies located a pipe bomb in Derrick’s vehicle, according to the affidavit. They have not yet located the firearm related to the shooting.
Bail has been set at $750,000. A trial is scheduled for Nov. 28.
