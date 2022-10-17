Gavel

A Grassmere man pleaded not guilty Friday to two felony charges of first-degree attempted murder and one count each of possession of an explosive device and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Randy Joel Derrick on Sept. 30 for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old woman and unlawfully possessing a pipe bomb and firearm.

