...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
&&
Law enforcement investigating the police shooting death of David A. Babcock of Concrete conducted an examination Wednesday of the vehicle Babcock was driving.
According to a news release from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team, search warrants were obtained to allow detectives and members of the State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team to examine the vehicle.
The release states that detectives also continued this week to examine body camera video and GPS data as part of their investigation into the Feb. 16 shooting.
The 51-year-old Babcock died of a gunshot wound to the head.
He was shot by a Sedro-Woolley police officer while police were attempting to engage the vehicle that earlier in the evening Mount Vernon police believed had been stolen.
The shooting occurred about 11:46 p.m. near the intersection of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads in northeast Sedro-Woolley.
Those conducting investigations into the use of deadly force by law enforcement are required by state law to issue news releases once a week.
According to Thursday’s release, the next scheduled release will be on March 3. Information will be released sooner if there is a significant update to the investigation.
SMART is made up of detectives and command staff from multiple agencies in Skagit and Island counties. The Sedro-Woolley Police Department is not participating in the investigation.
