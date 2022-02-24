goskagit

Law enforcement investigating the police shooting death of David A. Babcock of Concrete conducted an examination Wednesday of the vehicle Babcock was driving.

According to a news release from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team, search warrants were obtained to allow detectives and members of the State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team to examine the vehicle.

The release states that detectives also continued this week to examine body camera video and GPS data as part of their investigation into the Feb. 16 shooting.

The 51-year-old Babcock died of a gunshot wound to the head.

He was shot by a Sedro-Woolley police officer while police were attempting to engage the vehicle that earlier in the evening Mount Vernon police believed had been stolen.

The shooting occurred about 11:46 p.m. near the intersection of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads in northeast Sedro-Woolley.

Those conducting investigations into the use of deadly force by law enforcement are required by state law to issue news releases once a week.

According to Thursday’s release, the next scheduled release will be on March 3. Information will be released sooner if there is a significant update to the investigation.

SMART is made up of detectives and command staff from multiple agencies in Skagit and Island counties. The Sedro-Woolley Police Department is not participating in the investigation.

