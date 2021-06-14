MOUNT VERNON — Terrance Jon Irby has been found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the 2005 death of James Rock.
This is the fourth time Irby, 63, has been convicted of murdering Rock, but his prior three convictions were overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.
Irby's sentencing is set for July 7.
During testimony last week, the jury heard from those who knew Rock and members of law enforcement who worked the case.
However, they did not hear from Irby or any defense witnesses because, as he has done it the past, Irby chose not to present a case.
Rock was found stabbed and bludgeoned in the garage of his Hamilton-area home. He was found on March 11, 2005, but is believed to have died March 8, 2005.
There were no weapons found near his body.
Irby was arrested on March 8, 2005, in Marysville after fleeing a traffic stop, and was found with guns witnesses identified as belonging to Rock, and with boots that were splattered with Rock's blood.
