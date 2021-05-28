MOUNT VERNON — A man who has had three murder convictions overturned in the 2005 death of a Hamilton man will stand trial next week for a fourth time.
Terrance Jon Irby will be tried in Skagit County Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in relation to the death of James Rock.
The trial is set to start Wednesday, with preliminary motions to be heard on Tuesday.
Rock was found dead in his home in March 2005. He had multiple traumas to the back of his head, a stab wound and a cut to his neck.
Irby, 62, was arrested in Marysville the day Rock is believed to have died after leading police on a chase through that city after running a red light. Marysville police were unaware Irby was connected to Rock's death.
Irby was first convicted of murder in 2007, but had that conviction — as well as his next two — overturned by the state Court of Appeals.
His third conviction, for which he was sentenced to about 32 years in prison, was overturned in 2018 after the appellate court ruled Irby's constitutional rights were violated when a Skagit County corrections deputy improperly opened a letter from Irby to his lawyer, even though the letter had not gone through the proper channels for such mail.
As he has in at least parts of his previous trials, Irby will represent himself next week.
