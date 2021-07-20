MOUNT VERNON — For the fourth time Tuesday, the daughter of a man killed in 2005 faced the man convicted of killing her father.
"You were caught red-handed," Candy Rock said to Terrance Jon Irby, who last month was convicted for the fourth time of killing James Rock. "I just wish you could admit it."
Irby, 63, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years, four months in prison for killing James Rock, who was found stabbed and bludgeoned in the garage of his Hamilton-area home in March 2005. Rock's body was found on March 11, 2005, but it is believed he died March 8, 2005.
Irby was also convicted of first-degree burglary in relation to death of James Rock.
Irby was arrested March 8, 2005, in Marysville after fleeing a traffic stop, and was found with guns witnesses identified as belonging to James Rock, and with boots that were splattered with James Rock's blood.
The conviction marked the fourth time Irby has been convicted of murdering James Rock, but his prior three convictions were overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.
As he had done with previous trials, Irby, who was representing himself during his most recent trial, did not attend the trial nor present a defense.
He did, however, appear for his sentencing, where he told Candy Rock that, while he was sorry she had to keep going through this, he would not plead guilty to killing James Rock, whom Irby called his friend.
Doing so, he said, would close the case and keep Rock's "real murderers or murderer" free.
Irby has stated he plans to appeal his conviction.
