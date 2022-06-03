LA CONNER — A 15-year-old La Conner High School student was arrested Thursday for making threats of violence against other students at the school.
According to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the student was booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention for threats to bomb or injure property and for felony harassment threats to kill.
Earlier in the day Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office and the Swinomish Police Department jointly responded to La Conner High School after multiple 911 calls reported a post on Facebook mentioning a student threatening to shoot students at the high school.
Detectives were eventually called out to the school to conduct an in-depth investigation, including interviews with potential witnesses, said Tobin Meyer, chief criminal deputy of the Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple students and staff members were interviewed, determining probable cause to arrest the student.
Law enforcement learned that the student made threats for a specific event and confirmed there was no immediate threat to students and staff. The student was not at school at the time.
La Conner School District Superintendent Will Nelson notified students, families and staff of the La Conner School District regarding the arrest in an email that also encouraged community members to uplift each other and bring kindness into interactions.
“Kindness is the path to stronger communities, stronger feelings of belonging, and stronger mutual support,” Nelson said in the email. “I urge every one of us to consider what part we play in making our communities stronger, our partnerships, and relationships stronger.”
