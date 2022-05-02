...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Man accused of arson in Friday Harbor fire appears in court
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old Whidbey Island man was charged with arson Monday in U.S. District Court.
Dwight Christianson Henline is accused of setting the April 6 fire that destroyed or damaged multiple businesses in Friday Harbor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle.
“Federal investigators worked carefully and methodically with their state and local counterparts, using video evidence and sales records to identify Mr. Henline as a suspect in this fire,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in the release. “The blaze is estimated to have caused millions of dollars in damage in a very small community. It took a community effort to stop the fire from spreading further. Holding the arsonist accountable is now our priority.”
According to the release, investigators determined the fire originated on the back deck of the Crystal Seas Kayaking building at 40 Spring Street. They also determined that the fire was caused by someone lighting an ignitable liquid.
The fire seriously damaged or destroyed the Crystal Seas Kayaking building, the Windermere Real Estate office, and the building housing Crow’s Nest Coffee and Herb’s Tavern.
The release states that surveillance videos from San Juan Island businesses show Henline near the fire’s origin on April 6.
According to the release, at about 9:53 p.m., Henline used cash to buy lighter fuel at a small convenience store. That nearly empty bottle of lighter fuel was later found with Henline’s belongings at the home where he was staying on Whidbey Island.
Henline was arrested by a Langley Police Department officer on April 16.
Arson is punishable by a mandatory minimum five years and up to 20 years in prison.
