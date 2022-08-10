...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has again charged Justin Morgan Daly with second-degree murder.
Daly was charged in the death of Louis Auriemma in 2012 and 2017, but each time the charges were dismissed because he was determined to be mentally not competent to stand trial.
Now, after Daly has spent the past four years under a civil commitment at Western State Hospital, county prosecutors believe he may be competent.
According to a document filed Aug. 4 in Skagit County Superior Court, a letter dated July 5 from Western State Hospital to Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich stated the hospital intended to file a motion to modify Daly's civil commitment that would allow for "placement of the defendant in the community."
The Prosecuting Attorney's Office stated in the document that "given the almost four years of treatment received by the defendant and the fact that (Western State Hospital) believes that placement in the community is appropriate, the State believes that grounds exist to believe that the defendant is now competent."
Skagit County prosecutors refiled charges Aug. 4, an arrest warrant was issued and on Monday Daly was transported from Western State Hospital to the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 44-year-old on Tuesday afternoon when he arrived at the Community Justice Center.
Weyrich said Wednesday that Western State Hospital has not confirmed Daly’s competency.
Daly will be arraigned on the murder charge Aug. 18 and it will be up to his lawyer whether to raise questions of competency, he said.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Daly bludgeoned his landlord, 52-year-old Louis Auriemma, with a baseball bat and cut his head with a chain saw in October 2012. The killing took place north of Sedro-Woolley.
After having his case delayed for five years over questions of his competency, Daly was civilly committed to Western State in 2016 after charges against him were dismissed as he was deemed not competent to assist in his defense.
Charges were refiled in 2017 when Western State Hospital determined Daly was ready for reintegration into society. The charges were dismissed in 2018 when he was again ruled not competent.
