Justin Morgan Daly
Buy Now

Justin Morgan Daly in 2018.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has again charged Justin Morgan Daly with second-degree murder.

Daly was charged in the death of Louis Auriemma in 2012 and 2017, but each time the charges were dismissed because he was determined to be mentally not competent to stand trial.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.